Pale Crawler, Wendigo and Skinwalker: Terrifying Footage of Predators bred underground
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
322 views • 03/06/2024

Sources: Horror Stories "Pale Crawler. A strange creature in an abandoned building"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqHMOYlkz2s

Ninja Geisha Arcade 1 "REAL Wall Crawler Ghost Caught on Tape!!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYrD-GVe9Uc

McHorror "Most Terrifying SKINWALKER/RAKE Videos on the internet"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvLhlTCHUo0

Robot Paranormal "The rake, pale crawler recorded scaping"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOuAOaz-BPc

Robot Paranormal "Pale crawler / rake / fleshgait recorded in a forest"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwewxX19ySk

Robot Paranormal "Pale crawler / rake / flesh gaith / monster chases man in empty building"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5fjJOyKVP8

Archangel 4444 "Demon Rake Crawler Wendigo Skinwalker running after car"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkG1C96PWPg



FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9


Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9


!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensufomeditationmatrixsoulafterlifeastral travelarchonsbigfootskinwalkerreincarnationdogmancryptidsalien abductionreincarnation trappre birthpale crawler
