Clown World #24: Dr. Rashid Buttar Died Because He Did Not Obey The Biblical Dietary Laws...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
117 views • 05/22/2023

     Dr. Buttar who I liked to listen to and enjoyed very much spent most of his life believing in vaccines and vaccinating his children. Only late in life after the Covid 19 pandemic began did he renounce all vaccines. This is to his credit, however, he like the great doctors of today Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowen, Sam & Mark Bailey along with the great ex-virologist Stafan Lanka ignored the foundation of all health the biblical dietary laws of God. Therefore, Dr. Buttar and the others will die long before the minimum life span of 120 years because they followed science and ignored the biblical science of the creator. His science is spiritual and is not comprehended by the world because they do not obey the biblical dietary laws which are foundational for understanding God the Bible and The Creator's Health He bestowed on all of us if we will accept it.

clown worlddr rashid buttarbiblical health
