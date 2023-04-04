© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
ERIC says NYC is the SAFEST large city in the United States.
In a press conference on Monday, Mayor Eric Adams warned rabble rousers and specifically singled out Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to obey the rule of law in NYC. An ironic statement, due to New York City's sky-high crime rate.
https://rumble.com/v2g2sxe-nyc-mayor-tells-mtg-to-be-on-her-best-behavior-for-trump-arraignment.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=12