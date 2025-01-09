❗️Dmitry Peskov on Greenland: "If they talk about respecting people's will, they should remember to respect the will of the people in the 4 new regions of the Russian Federation"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"If they talk about respecting people's will, they should remember to respect the will of the people in the 4 new regions of the Russian Federation"
- Dmitry Peskov on Greenland
@AussieCossack
Peskov also said: The Arctic is within Russia's national and strategic interests, and it is interested in peace and stability there, Peskov stated in response to a question regarding U.S. claims to Canada and Greenland.