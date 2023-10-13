BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Wire: Invading Gaza Will Be Israel’s Biggest Ever War Crime Haaretz Columnist Gideon Levy (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
100 views • 10/13/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Wire at:-

https://youtu.be/4rxjT1jKqsQ?si=wFCGwYFRaIA_rPKw

Oct 13, 2023Support The Interview with Karan Thapar - https://fij.mojo.page/support-the-interview-with-karan-thapar

In an interview where he outlines an extremely depressing and disturbing future for his country Israel, the internationally acclaimed columnist of Haaretz newspaper, Gideon Levy, has bluntly said that if Israel “invades Gaza it will be one of the biggest crimes of war Israel has ever committed.”


Join The Wire's Youtube Membership and get exclusive content, member-only emojis, live interaction with The Wire's founders, editors and reporters and much more. Memberships to The Wire Crew start at Rs 89/month.


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChWtJey46brNr7qHQpN6KLQ/join

Transcript available on YouTube page

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
