COL(Ret) John Mills Urges Involvement in County Elections to Stop Impending China Conflict

“A new battle has begun as we fight to save our Constitutional Republic,” proclaims Ret. Colonel John Mills. John is the former Director for Cybersecurity Policy, Strategy, and International Affairs for the Department of Defense. He warns of the threat of Chinese aggression and contends that the United States is careening toward violent conflict at breathtaking speed. He discusses the corruption of the Biden administration, the desperation of the Chinese Communist Party to remain in control of their people, and the biological warfare being waged on the U.S. via the deadly drug of fentanyl and the Wuhan-based Coronavirus. He discusses whether Chinese troops would dare invade the United States and advises Americans to get involved in their local county election process so they have a fighting chance at saving this country.
TAKEAWAYS
Check out John’s book, The Nation Will Follow, which gives an action plan on how American citizens can fight the Deep State
The strongest method of combating the corruption of the globalists is by getting involved in your county’s election processes
There are a LOT of “Deep State” assets working in Washington, D.C. who do not have America's best interest at heart
The battle for America will be fought and won on the LOCAL level
