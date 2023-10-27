Scanning the Quantum with Vibrational Medicine ǀ Samantha Jung-Fielding

Powerful soundwaves shatter glass – and clinical trials have shown that frequency can destroy cancer cells. Learn how vibrational medicine bridges science and spirituality, bringing quantum frequency to health and wellness





Samantha Jung-Fielding discusses:

More than a hundred years ago, Nikola Tesla said: “If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.”

Every human being is a living energy field. Researchers have long known that thoughts and behaviours affect your body’s rhythms. Consider the way anxious thoughts trigger stress hormones which stimulate your heart rate. Also notice how the sound vibrations of music affect your thoughts and feelings, prompting your mind and body to relax. Bioenergetics unites science and spirituality through higher frequency vibrations to help you resonate with your essence (or personal template).

This presentation includes a brief overview of the development of vibrational medicine through the centuries. You will also learn about several ways you can creatively interact with the quantum for personal wellness. There will be frequency tips and tricks you can use immediately to improve your health and wellbeing, plus a free bioenergetics scan for anyone wanting to explore further.





