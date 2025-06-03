Prayer Radio Conversation show 8 - Principles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
00:00 Connecting Through Prayer
04:28 Collaborative Nature of Authorship
05:17 Influences of the Universe
06:00 Collaborative Nature of Authorship
06:35 Personalizing Information and Beliefs
07:01 Empowering Critical Thinking Skills
08:31 Connecting Through Prayer
10:09 Clarifying Principles and Perspectives
10:24 Influences of the Universe
12:01 Clarifying Principles and Perspectives
12:41 Understanding Through Evolving Perspectives
13:08 Personalizing Information and Beliefs
14:07 Power of Closing Prayer
15:19 Transforming Thoughts into Reality
17:08 Principles of Prayer Practice
17:44 Connecting Through Prayer
18:12 Transforming Thoughts into Reality
19:08 Principles of Prayer Practice
19:40 Power of Closing Prayer
Paul refernced video on Science of Mind principles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2j-rfTy3Uo
Prayers Radio.com 24/7, is a non-denominational spiritual radio station dedicated to providing continuous spiritual prayer for individuals of all faiths. We aim to create a safe and welcoming space for people to find comfort, peace, and connection through prayer. With 24/7 programming that includes prayers from various religious traditions, we strive to promote unity, understanding, and harmony among all listeners. Prayer Radio is here for you, whether you are seeking solace, guidance, or simply a moment of reflection. Join us on this journey of spiritual discovery and let us support you in your quest for inner peace and spiritual fulfillment. Tune in today and experience the power of prayer in your life.
00:00Connecting Through Prayer
04:28Collaborative Nature of Authorship
05:17Influences of the Universe
06:00Collaborative Nature of Authorship
06:35Personalizing Information and Beliefs
07:01Empowering Critical Thinking Skills
08:31Connecting Through Prayer
10:09Clarifying Principles and Perspectives
10:24Influences of the Universe
12:01Clarifying Principles and Perspectives
12:41Understanding Through Evolving Perspectives
13:08Personalizing Information and Beliefs
14:07Power of Closing Prayer
15:19Transforming Thoughts into Reality
17:08Principles of Prayer Practice
17:44Connecting Through Prayer
18:12Transforming Thoughts into Reality
19:08Principles of Prayer Practice
19:40Power of Closing Prayer