© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors Reveal Secrets to Healing and Wellness! - Dr. Bryan Ardis - Dr. Jana Schmidt - Dr. Ed Group - Dr. Henry Ealy | Healing for the Ages
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
540 views • 7 months ago
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
GET YOUR TICKETS: https://healingfortheages.com/
Promo Code: FLYOVER
In 2023, Drs. Ardis, Group, Ealy & Schmidt launched a movement to return the medicine God intended for us all to the pinnacle of the medical mountain where it deserves to be.
At the A.G.E.S. Annual Fall Conference 2023, the Fantastic 4 Natural Docs showed you how to prevent bioweapons from getting into your body!
At the A.G.E.S. Virtual Solution Summit 2024, the Fantastic 4 showed you how to neutralize EMF bioweapons connecting to the magnificent healing power of Mother Earth!
Now, at the A.G.E.S. Annual Fall Conference 2024, the Fantastic 4 are at it again… and this time, with a little help from their friends.
If you joined us in person last year, you already know how incredible it felt to be in attendance. Like a real family reunion. GREAT NEWS, this year is going to be even better!
GUESTS:
Dr. Bryan Ardis:
WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.com
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshow
Dr. Jana Schmidt
WEBSITE: https://www.janasallnatural.com/
Dr. Henry Ealy
WEBSITE: https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org/
Dr. Edward Group
WEBSITE: https://globalhealing.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
GET YOUR TICKETS: https://healingfortheages.com/
Promo Code: FLYOVER
In 2023, Drs. Ardis, Group, Ealy & Schmidt launched a movement to return the medicine God intended for us all to the pinnacle of the medical mountain where it deserves to be.
At the A.G.E.S. Annual Fall Conference 2023, the Fantastic 4 Natural Docs showed you how to prevent bioweapons from getting into your body!
At the A.G.E.S. Virtual Solution Summit 2024, the Fantastic 4 showed you how to neutralize EMF bioweapons connecting to the magnificent healing power of Mother Earth!
Now, at the A.G.E.S. Annual Fall Conference 2024, the Fantastic 4 are at it again… and this time, with a little help from their friends.
If you joined us in person last year, you already know how incredible it felt to be in attendance. Like a real family reunion. GREAT NEWS, this year is going to be even better!
GUESTS:
Dr. Bryan Ardis:
WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.com
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshow
Dr. Jana Schmidt
WEBSITE: https://www.janasallnatural.com/
Dr. Henry Ealy
WEBSITE: https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org/
Dr. Edward Group
WEBSITE: https://globalhealing.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch
► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER
-------------------------------------------
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover
The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com
Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com
The Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.com
The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.