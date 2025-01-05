Stout Sunday: Mother Earth Brew Milk Truck Latte Stout 4.25/5*

Running 5.3 for the ABV, 30 is the listed IBUs and the by my eye SRM of 96.

Interesting in the approved temperature range. After that it's just another cup of joe.

Thanks for coming by and sharing another dark one with us.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/