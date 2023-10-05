BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mind Wars For Operation Mind, Body & Total Human Population Control - Are We ALL Being Targeted? -- A MK ULTRA Documentary + Article
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
55 views • 10/05/2023

Walter Bowart made the following statement concerning his book, “…When I wrote “Operation Mind Control” back in 1978, there were only 25 Multiple Personality Disorders or MPD cases diagnosed, now there are hundreds of thousands.

Most of the people I was writing about were called schizophrenic by the doctors … and they weren’t. Of course, they were Dissociative Identity Disorder cases or D.I.D…

You know about the radiation experiments. A lot of the mind control victims were used in the radiation experiments. Many of them have Graves disease, lost their thyroids and because mind control victims don’t talk or they can be stopped from talking. So they were used in that. At the end of the President’s thing on radiation, “Trance on Trial” Alan Scheflin’s book – they don’t believe in hypnosis, you can’t be made to do something against your will in the courts of law. They just don’t recognize anybody who has ever had hypnosis. They are discredited as witnesses. It’s like a bunch of simpletons…”

Read More in Article: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/are-you-a-targeted-person

mind controlciamk ultradr robert youngusa corporationmind warsglobalist crime syndicatesecret agencies
