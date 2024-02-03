Iraqi Group Hits Back Hard At USA: '3 American Bases' Attacked Hours After Strikes On Iran's Proxies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Iran-linked Iraq resistance militant group carried out a retaliatory strike after US forces hit militants in Iraq and Syria. The resistance, in a statement, said it had conducted missile and drone strikes at Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, al-Tanf military base in southeastern Syria, and a base in al-Khadra village in Syria