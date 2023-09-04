BIG PHARMA's DEATH GRIP ON SOCIETY: Prescription drugs are the 3rd leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer. Do you trust your Dr??





If you consider and factor in how we are treating heart disease and cancer, one could easily and demonstrably argue based on outcomes and success rates that the medical system is the leading cause of death in entirety. This is not by accident, it's by design. It's the Rockefeller allopathic model.





Treating heart disease with toxic statins, reckless surgeries, and other barbaric methods, when it can easily be resolved if people stopped consuming garbage food rich in seed oils, excessive carbohydrates, obscene toxins, and quit listening to their pull pushing doctors that are just exacerbating the underlying problem of inflammation.





Cancer is even worse with how we treat it using chemo and radiation. Dr Peter Gildden has spoken about it in the past and how it doesn't work 97% of the time, and more often just kills the patient outright (blamed on the cancer of course).





This is death by medicine. It's worse than you could possibly imagine. Dr Peter Gotzche was being charitable and conservative in his estimates.