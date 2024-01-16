Create New Account
CYMATICS shows us that Waves Create Form – Visible Sound
 CYMATICS shows us that Waves Create Form – Visible Sound

What we now call Cymatics has been known since ancient times but has been obscured and hidden from modern minds. Why you ask? Because waves create form and everything from light to electricity travels as waves. Even our thoughts are waves. Are you ready to create some reality?

Episode 114 - June 2018

Keywords
naturevibrationsoundnaturalshapecymaticsformcrrow777reailty

