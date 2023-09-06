Marburg In Covid Vaccines To Be Triggered By 5G-October Surprise

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There are items you can add to your kit to protect you from a hemorrhagic fever outbreak just in case. Ann Vandersteel tweet about marburg in covid shots: https://itaintholywater.blogspot.com/2023/09/rumor-has-it.html Video about dealing with drone surveillance: https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2021/09/29/how-to-hide-from-drones-lessons-learned-in-modern-war/ Mayorkis has turned Border Patrol into a welcoming committee: https://www.worldtribune.com/report-biden-mayorkas-transitioned-border-patrol-to-welcoming-committee/ Fact checkers are liars: http://reccerifleman.blogspot.com/2023/09/fact-checkers-are-liars.html