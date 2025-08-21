EPISODE 438: UNSETTLING SCIENCE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new California bill could put children at risk, and PERK’s Amy Bohn joins Del Bigtree to break it down. Then, Jefferey Jaxen reports on Illinois’ shocking new law mandating mental health checks for kids. As BlackRock’s Larry Fink takes the helm at the WEF, more absurd restrictions roll out under the banner of “climate change.” Finally, Dr. Paul Thomas shares his battle with the CDC after losing his license for publishing a pivotal vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study.
Guests: Amy Bohn, Dr. Paul Thomas