Ron DeSantis's Military Secrets: Torture & War Crimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this Eyes Left/Empire Files exclusive, Mike Prysner sheds light on the shadowy military career of Ron DeSantis. Featuring never-before-heard testimony by former Guantanamo detainee Mansoor Adayfi about DeSantis's participation in illegal torture at the prison camp, and why he was likely sent to Iraq to do war crime cover-ups next.
Eyes Left is available wherever you stream podcasts: https://linktr.ee/eyesleft
SUPPORT Empire Files & Eyes Left ad-free content [all donations are tax-deductible]: https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles
FOLLOW // https://twitter.com/EyesLeftPod // https://twitter.com/EmpireFiles
MERCH // https://empirefiles.store
Further Info:
Americans, Beware What Belies the Smile of Ron DeSantis
https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/americans-beware-what-belies-the-smile-of-ron-desantis/
Mirrored -
Empire Files