Ron DeSantis's Military Secrets: Torture & War Crimes
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9841 followers
431 views • 04/17/2023

In this Eyes Left/Empire Files exclusive, Mike Prysner sheds light on the shadowy military career of Ron DeSantis. Featuring never-before-heard testimony by former Guantanamo detainee Mansoor Adayfi about DeSantis's participation in illegal torture at the prison camp, and why he was likely sent to Iraq to do war crime cover-ups next.

Eyes Left is available wherever you stream podcasts: https://linktr.ee/eyesleft

SUPPORT Empire Files & Eyes Left ad-free content [all donations are tax-deductible]: https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles

FOLLOW // https://twitter.com/EyesLeftPod // https://twitter.com/EmpireFiles

MERCH // https://empirefiles.store

Further Info:

Americans, Beware What Belies the Smile of Ron DeSantis

https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/americans-beware-what-belies-the-smile-of-ron-desantis/

Mirrored - Empire Files

Keywords
tortureron desantisiraqguantanamo bayfallujahmansoor adayfi
