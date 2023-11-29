BANNED INTERVIEW in 2014 with Anthony Patch about Future Pandemic and Third strain DNA

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel

Anthony Patch 10 Personal Facts, Biography, Wiki

Author

Books: ENTANGLED MAGAZINE – January 2018 by Anthony Patch

Anthony Patch is the Founder of Entangled Magazine an insightful and revelatory digital publication focused on current advances and pronouncements in:

Quantum Computing

Artificial Intelligence

Cryptocurrencies/Blockchain

Quantum Mechanics

DNA/RNA Modifications

He translate science, both ancient and modern, and its impact on the future of humanity.

He is an author, researcher, educator, and radio broadcaster.

He is passionate about what he does.

Understanding quantum computing challenges many.

Fortunately, those who seek to learn are intelligent men and women who aren’t afraid to do their homework.

There are many paths to take, gates to open, and walls to overcome.

True combinatorial optimization requires that all avenues be explored.

Entangled Magazine subscribers and radio listeners appreciate the value in knowing why the world is experiencing a paradigm shift.

They are coming into the fullness of understanding just how deeply the physical, technical, scientific, and spiritual realms are intertwined.

They recognize the need to be armed with knowledge in order to prepare for the challenges that are most-assuredly ahead.

Anthony Patch, since 1969 is a Christian Believer, and a distributed Author, Researcher and Speaker.

He is most popular for his broad, driving edge and brilliant research centered upon the experimentation in progress in Geneva, Switzerland

with the Large Hadron Collider, some portion of the CERN association.

Following a 27-year profession as a Paramedic out of Oakland, California,

Anthony set out upon more than 20 years of examination into Quantum Physics, Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence, and DNA change.

Since distributing his first book, Covert Catastrophe in 2013, followed in 2014 by 2048: Diamonds in the Rough,

and in 2016 genuine, Revising Reality; Anthony has showed up on various radio projects,

incorporating Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis, and John B. Wells on Caravan to Midnight.

He is host of The Anthony Patch Show heard every day since mid-2016 on Truth Frequency Radio.

Anthony is the Founder and Editor of Entangled Magazine, distributed month to month since June, 2017.