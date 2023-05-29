Example of the War Crimes Committed by the UKR "Right Sector" and shows the attitude of the Ukrainian Armed Forces towards Ukraine’s Civilian Population_

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not letting “defenders” into your house? Have a missile instead!
One of the evacuated residents of Artemovsk said that Ukrainian "Right Sector" militants launched a missile attack on a residential building, which they were not allowed to enter. This is a clear example of the war crimes committed by the "Right Sector" and shows the attitude of the Ukrainian Armed Forces towards Ukraine’s civilian population.