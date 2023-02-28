Forecasting 2023 Earthquake Windows in the Magnetic Anomaly

Survival Kits for Every Emergency 🔥🔥Help the Show and Help Yourself ADAPT 2030 | David DuByne's Amazon Page

Emergency Kit section https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030





With the increasing effects of Earth coupling with and passing through the intensifying “magnetic anomaly” in the outer solar system, there will be three more “Quake Windows” with a chance of high magnitude earthquakes in 2023. The 2023 quake window is (Mid-March to Mid-April, August/September, Early November to late December).





Eton – HAND CRANKED FRX3+ Emergency NOAA Weather Radio, Phone Charger https://amzn.to/3DgUCBZ





Professional Emergency Survival Gear and Equipment Tools for Road Trip, Hurricane, Hiking, Hunting, Disaster Camping, Adventures https://amzn.to/3HuMX5A

Long Term Storable Foods www.foodwithadapt2030.com









●▬▬▬ LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A) ▬▬▬●

Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight (EST) Freedomslips.com





** DON'T GET SCAMMED! - Ladies & Gentlemen remember that I will never try to have you contact me on Telegram, WhatsApp or other social media within the comments section; I will never share with you a personal phone number within the comments section. Please make sure that if I comment or reply to your comment, check to see if there is a check mark next to my name & thumbnail; the check mark verifies that it is me and not someone else trying to take advantage of you. Please be careful and don't get scammed and or ripped off by the WhatsApp & Telegram lookalikes.





●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●





🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030





🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -





🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030





●▬▬▬ SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS ▬▬▬●





My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings

https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com





True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds

https://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw





ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9









●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●

Mini Ice Age Conversations: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/





LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A) Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T. https://freedomslips.com/