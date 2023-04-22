© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
April 22, 2023
Despite findings of increased suicide risks and homicidal ideation linked to antidepressants, the widely used drugs have been spared from the discussions around mass shootings. Is it time we reevaluate the national conversation along with the real history surrounding this class of drugs?
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jneq2-antidepressants-and-mass-shootings-the-elephant-in-the-room.html