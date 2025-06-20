Expect The Unexpected | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

When it comes to gold and silver, the biggest moves tend to catch most people off guard. Just when the headlines are quiet and the markets look calm, that’s often when the real action begins. These metals have a long history of surprising even the most seasoned investors—breaking out when sentiment is low and retreating when the crowd is euphoric.

I said the summer months will be slow—and still expect that won't change. But don’t mistake quiet for weakness. Gold and silver have a habit of drifting sideways just long enough to shake out the impatient.

