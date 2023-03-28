The Georgia Guidestones and How They Relate to Today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a mini documentary on the Georgia Guidestones and how the ten tenants relate to the state of the world today in March 2023 and why they may have been destroyed.
We examine information in five sections.
- The unveiling
- Who built them/the background
- The Ten Tenants
- Who Blew Them Up?
- A New Idea