The April 8th 2024 Solar Eclipse is God's Final Warning to America

Our government says that Russia has a weapon in space right over us. Putin is bragging that we are failing economically. The WEF has plans for a "reset" after the impending financial collapse of the USA. Our borders are wide open and in a last ditch effort, half of the states in America are banning together in opposition to our Federal Government that has failed to protect us from an invasion. The Ohio Sherriff has warned us that he was told that it's not a matter of if we'd be attacked but when. Everyone knows that something is going to happen any day now, though we are not sure what. This eclipse has more signs accompanying it than any other eclipse in world history. I was absolutely shocked at the information that I found out about this eclipse. Please turn to Jesus, he is the Ark and is calling everyone to salvation if you turn to him, before the door shuts and all hell breaks loose. My last and dying wish is that all the prodigals out there come home as well.

