Alina Habba: This judge has made fatal errors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump legal spokesperson Alina Habba joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the latest on the NY v. Trump trial as closing arguments are set to begin and her take on House GOP claims Hunter Biden lied under oath