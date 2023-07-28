2 players on same team suffer VAXX induced HEART ATTACKS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"USC’s world-class medical and athletic training staff is as good as it
gets. Those staffers saved the life of Trojan basketball player Vince
Iwuchukwu last summer, when the incoming freshman suffered cardiac
arrest during workouts in the Galen Center. Athletic trainers and the
medical experts who work within sports programs are paid to care for
athletes, yet they obviously would like to never have to deal with
on-court or on-field medical emergencies. Two straight summers, that
training and medical staff has had to save a USC basketball player who
suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout. One year after
Vince Iwuchukwu’s cardiac arrest episode, freshman Bronny James suffered
cardiac arrest in a USC basketball workout. The incident occurred on
Monday. The Trojans’ medical staff once again sprang into action and
stabilized Bronny, who was taken to the ICU and — per reports — is out
of the ICU as of Tuesday morning. LeBron and Savannah James released a
statement thanking the USC medical and athletic training staff, per the
Los Angeles Times: “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their
deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff
for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their
athletes,” the James family said."
