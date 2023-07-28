BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2 players on same team suffer VAXX induced HEART ATTACKS
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
605 views • 07/28/2023

"USC’s world-class medical and athletic training staff is as good as it gets. Those staffers saved the life of Trojan basketball player Vince Iwuchukwu last summer, when the incoming freshman suffered cardiac arrest during workouts in the Galen Center. Athletic trainers and the medical experts who work within sports programs are paid to care for athletes, yet they obviously would like to never have to deal with on-court or on-field medical emergencies. Two straight summers, that training and medical staff has had to save a USC basketball player who suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout. One year after Vince Iwuchukwu’s cardiac arrest episode, freshman Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest in a USC basketball workout. The incident occurred on Monday. The Trojans’ medical staff once again sprang into action and stabilized Bronny, who was taken to the ICU and — per reports — is out of the ICU as of Tuesday morning. LeBron and Savannah James released a statement thanking the USC medical and athletic training staff, per the Los Angeles Times: “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the James family said."
https://trojanswire.usatodayDOTcom/2023/07/25/for-the-second-straight-summer-usc-basketball-deals-with-a-medical-emergency/
###
"Superhero" trainers save USC's Vince Iwuchukwu after cardiac arrest
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0ewVMS-tLcE
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/shorts/JAjcn63Sw7o

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
uscbronny jamesvince iwuchukwu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy