2 players on same team suffer VAXX induced HEART ATTACKS

"USC’s world-class medical and athletic training staff is as good as it gets. Those staffers saved the life of Trojan basketball player Vince Iwuchukwu last summer, when the incoming freshman suffered cardiac arrest during workouts in the Galen Center. Athletic trainers and the medical experts who work within sports programs are paid to care for athletes, yet they obviously would like to never have to deal with on-court or on-field medical emergencies. Two straight summers, that training and medical staff has had to save a USC basketball player who suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout. One year after Vince Iwuchukwu’s cardiac arrest episode, freshman Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest in a USC basketball workout. The incident occurred on Monday. The Trojans’ medical staff once again sprang into action and stabilized Bronny, who was taken to the ICU and — per reports — is out of the ICU as of Tuesday morning. LeBron and Savannah James released a statement thanking the USC medical and athletic training staff, per the Los Angeles Times: “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the James family said."

