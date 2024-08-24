Israel's demolition of the remaining high-rise buildings in the border zone continues

In the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip, in addition to the ongoing battles in Tell as-Sultan and strikes on other areas of Rafah, the demolition of the remaining high-rise buildings in the border zone continues.

Yesterday, footage appeared online showing the destruction of the Rafah municipality building. It is noteworthy that this area was occupied by the Israelis as early as the beginning of the summer, and the main demolitions there have already taken place.

Coordinates: 31.279159, 34.253346

According to the mayor of Rafah, as a result of the shelling, more than 70% of the buildings and infrastructure in the city have already been destroyed, including the almost complete erasure of the As-Saudiya district.

In addition, a concentration of Israeli bulldozers and armored vehicles has been recorded in the vicinity of the Rafah Crossing, and engineering units are massively demolishing the remains of buildings. Apparently, the IDF is actively preparing to create a buffer zone up to a kilometer from the border with Egypt.

