So, The Christmas Marketing Can Wait Another Day
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
38 followers
31 views • 6 months ago

I get a certain satisfaction from those social media memes that joke, “For every Christmas light that goes up before Thanksgiving, an elf dies.” Not that I have anything against elves. I am sure they are very nice. Thanksgiving comes before Christmas, and it is a uniquely American holiday that should be properly recognized.

We see it increasingly every year. Immediately after Halloween, the Madison Avenue marketers and profiteers start the push to “buy, buy, buy” for the Christmas holiday. In some cases, stores are starting to put up Christmas merchandise even before the Halloween candy goes on sale. Jack Skellington riding a reindeer. How pithy.

In my humble opinion, it diminishes both Halloween and Christmas. But more importantly, it completely ignores the uniquely American holiday that is Thanksgiving, and that is really disheartening...

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/so-the-christmas-marketing-can-wait


Keywords
trumpnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamagawokeholidaythanksthanksgiving
