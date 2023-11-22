No one likes waking up in the morning, but if one’s going to sleep their entire life you’re A WAKE⚰️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplierhttps://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
ErraticLee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ziWmad14tshYuimrZJzpA/videos
Erratic Lee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB3QoibUKkUVGmbcyfLrGzw
Shared from and subscribe to:
ErraticLee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg/videos