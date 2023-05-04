Peter Navarro | Taking Back Trump's America | A Dual System of Injustice: The Hunter Biden Get Out of Jail Free Card

Hi. Peter Navarro here and in this latest issue of my Taking Back Trump’s America Podcast and Substack, I’m going to reprise a nice little hit on Lindell TV with the esteemed Emerald Robinson. Note that the transcript of this interview may be found at http://peternavarro.substack.com. And by the way, I greatly appreciate all of my paid subscribers at this substack as it helps fund my legal defense against a corrupt and weaponized Biden regime which is trying to put me in prison. HERE ARE THE KEY NEWS BITES • One: While Congressional efforts to go after Hunter Biden are laudable, key players like Senator Ron Johnson and House Representative Jim Comer should always contrast the DOJ’s failure to prosecute Hunter Biden with their haste to put folks like me and Steve Bannon in leg irons and raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. • Two: The whistleblower implicates both the DOJ and FBI in suppressing Biden indictment despite grand jury investigations that likely point in that direction. • Three: Who investigates the investigators? When the justice system goes partisan, it threatens everything from right to privacy to executive privilege. • Four: Never mind the porn and the guns, the Biden crime family has committed what look to be treasonous acts. • Five: Partisans like Anthony Blinken are archetypes of a Deep Swamp creature who feeds at the trough of the globalists when out of office and then does the bidding of special interests who have supported them. • Six: Hunter Biden’s lasting legacy may be to undermine the American people’s faith in the American justice system as he roams free.

