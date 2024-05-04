Pepe Escobar: Russia and Iran Brace for War as Leaked Israeli F-35 Attack SHOCKS World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Geopolitical analyst and journalist Pepe Escobar discusses his reporting on a leak that sent shockwaves across social media which detailed a possible Israeli nuclear attack on Iran. We discuss what this all means for the Middle East and the broader war to come.
