THE MYTHICAL CRUSADE ☭ OF HAMPTON DELLINGER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
26 views • 6 months ago

The OG title of this piece of propaganda is "How one man took on Trump's improper firings and saved the jobs of thousands of people"; but let's ask the question: if he was such a crusader, how did our government end up under the thumb of the (((homosexual banking mafia)))❓


Rachel Maddow talks with Hampton Dellinger, former chief of the Office of Special Counsel, about the importance of political independence for his watchdog agency, and his fight against Trump to restore the jobs of improperly fired federal workers.


For more context and news coverage of the most important stories of our day click here: https://www.msnbc.com/


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMQiIpMrSFk

Keywords
fake newsmsnbcrachel maddowpresident donald john trumphampton dellinger
