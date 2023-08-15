WHY MASTODON THE TWITTER REPLACEMENT SUCKS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Social Media That Sucks The Big One:
YouTube
Google Places
Twitter - mostly
Social Media That is partially useful:
TikTok
Social Media That NEVER Took my stuff down:
Minds
FriendEVU
MeWe
Truth.social
Telegram
Locals
Rumble
DLive
I hate ZUCKERBERG and the losers at YouTube who sniff his dirty underwear.
MASTODON SUCKS MORE THAN ALL THE ONES WHO SUCK DUCK PARTS....
www.FreedomReport.ca
#mastodon
#like #socialmedia #music #explorepage #follow #facebook #twitter #followforfollowback #funny #a #viral #tiktok #twitch #trending #love #explore #instagood #tumblr #tweet #meme #memes #k #likeforlikes #tweets #twittermemes #youtube #quotes #twitterquotes #s #instagram
#smallbusiness #branding #love #digital #instagood #socialmedia #socialmediamanager #webdesign #instagram #website #marketingstrategy #advertising #onlinemarketing #media #entrepreneur #facebook #marketingdigital #design #like #graphicdesign #social #contentmarketing #follow #marketingtips #digitalmarketing #photography #seo #business #marketing #socialmediamarketing