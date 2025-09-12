2025-9-12 greenhouse - it will save your life, that's what the Father told me

It's fall in ohio, the open gardens have come and gone, with the lingering tomatoes, cucumbers, and butternut squash...all to smitten at first frost. But you believe the Lord, that there is coming a time when you will no longer be allowed to buy or sell, so, you prepared an "ark", like a wise "virgin", a bride who was/chose/and defiantly against the world/churches of men...stood...in your faithfulness and separation unto the Father....a peculiar people, who actually believe Him, and live in faith to His words.......rather than the people who just read and agree and go about their lives speaking, acting, doing, just like all their fathers did before them, a people prepared for the day of destruction, who shall succumb to the beast who is set to devour them, the things which are prophesied of in the book of daniel, and in the latter chapters of revelation.

But not you, because you believed God, even against all the naysaying, not a prepper, not a christian, not a constitutionalist...you don't believe or hold any of their ideals in your heart.......just a pilgrim coming forth of them all, the firstfruits being born out of creation to the Father!!! because HE met you in your time of destruction and need, and attributed His son unto you, forgave you, healed you, and bid you..."come"... And now, there is nothing else...just the path ahead with Him, of whom this world knows nothing, and the church people all falslely profess they walk......but you know! and the spirit of the Father in you confirms it..................no looking back, nothing to go back to anyhow, left them all in the dust, always reaching for, always living in faith, never going back, Tzion, the beauty of perfection, God hath shined! in your heart, the beating of your heart, your desire now, obey His voice, do whatever HE says, listen and believe Him above all...always forward, always forward.



And so, the Father tells us, there is coming a time my beloved, when you will have to enter in, and close the doors about you, until the indignation be overpast. Do not sleep as they who have no understanding, but be believing in ME! trust ME! listen and obey MY voice! in all the ways that I lead you! and I will deliver you! not only granting to you the salvation of your soul, and bringing you into that completion of your spirit, the marriage that I have spoken of; but, moreso, I will deliver you from the evil to come, and surround you with favor! because...you loved ME! and believed ME!

Do you understand? "stand in the holy place with the Father!" and do not do like your neighbors, or the church people, or, or, or...but be faithful to Him........build your ark noah! help him ruth! bear your cross the faithful! endure your chastening the chosen! and HE will be with you as in the days of egypt! performing the miracles that you will need in your time of need! and you glorifying Him, saying, "Here I am Father! I have waited on You! I have been faithful! deliver me from this evil generation! and bring me into mine inheritance! I believe Father! I believe! you know that I have clung to You! you know that I have endured all things for Your sake! you know how my heart left this place and all them who would have hindered me! Father, You know! You know! I love You! thank You! praise You!

Prepare you ark, you are going to need it; praise Yahuah!

And, I am still trying to fulfill the commandment of the Lord to me, which was/is, "find a wife and get her into the ark.". Well, I have found you, and so, I am imploring you, but it will by your faith, not mine, each one of us, one by one, shall come....believe...if you will work the works of God....believe!

And, Father, if there is yet a ruth for me, well, and if not, well...

