Living In The Twilight Zone
Sure Word Prophecy
Sure Word Prophecy
57 views • 2 months ago

We are living in unprecedented times, a time when it is difficult to keep up with all the draconian measures that are being implemented by our governments. It feels as if we are living in a Twilight Zone, living between reality and fantasy, not recognizing our country anymore or the world for that matter. Insanity is at an all-time high, evil is being called good and good is called evil. When we study the Bible we can clearly see that the things which we read there are rapidly taking place and even greater deceptions, the like of which we have never seen, will soon break upon us. Are you ready? Am I? You see, if we don't realise we are in a warfare, then it's easy to be killed!


If you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us directly or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:


website: https://www.sureword.co.uk

email: [email protected]


Many more videos available to watch for free on our web site:


https://www.sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=V


All of the videos we produce can be downloaded for free from our web site:


https://sureword.co.uk/index.php?page=DV


Our videos are available on the following platforms:


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SureWordProphecy

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SureWordProphecy:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1029226

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/surewordprophecy

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qvLzliBfXftk

Keywords
deceptionbiblegodchristjesussalvationtruthprophecyisraelegypttribulationinsanitylast daysfantasyfaminelawlessness
