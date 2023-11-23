If The Apostle Paul Came To Your Church-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 22 2023

The First Century apostle Paul is going to stop in unannounced to ‘have a meeting’ at your 21st century church tonight, how do you think that will go?

Imagine for a moment that the actual apostle Paul from the Bible showed up at your church this Sunday to preach a message, using the doctrine the Holy Spirit wrote through him as his text. In the New Testament, we see Paul traveling about, starting churches, and then coming by some time later to ‘see how they do’. What would a 21st century Paul look like, sound like? Well, buckle up, because Paul is going to pay a visit tonight.

“And some days after Paul said unto Barnabas, Let us go again and visit our brethren in every city where we have preached the word of the Lord, and see how they do.” Acts 15:36 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are going to look at some key doctrines Paul wrote for Christians living in the Church Age, and use them in a sort of ‘report card’ for the professing Christian Church in our day. Many motivational speakers like Beth Moore, Joel Osteen, Paula White and countless others make their living holding self-help seminars in their churches each Sunday. Paul is going to stop in unannounced to ‘have a meeting’ with their congregations. In the Baptist world, where everyone seems to have ‘1 Corinthians 15:1-4!!’ stuck on autorepeat, what would a visit from Paul look like there? We shall soon see. Paul is also planning on visiting the Roman Catholic ‘church’, to ask them why they insist on co-opting Peter’s writings instead of his in their counterfeit religion? Tonight we present to you the apostle Paul as you’ve never seen him, live and in-person in your church!