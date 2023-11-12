⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(12 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks of assault groups of the AFU 54th Mechanised Brigade near Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 40 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, two Gvozdika artillery systems, and one D-30 howitzer were hit. Moreover, one ammunition depot of the 113rd Territorial Defence Brigade was neutralised close to Staritsa (Kharkov region).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled two attacks of assault groups of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade and 15th National Guard Regiment close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 210 servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in close cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled five attacks of Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 250 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made M119 artillery system, as well as three D-30 and one D-20 howitzers were neutralised.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces coordinated with helicopters and artillery repelled one attack of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade's assault group close to Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Strikes were delivered at manpower clusters of AFU 72nd mechanised and 79th air assault brigades near Novomikhailovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to over 80 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, coordinated efforts of the Russian Group of Forces, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems defeated clusters of manpower and hardware of the AFU 33rd Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles were eliminated.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of the strikes, the AFU losses amounted to over 60 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one tank, three pickup trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 132 areas during the day. In addition, one fuel depot of the AFU 81st Logistic Support Centre was destroyed near Konstantinovka (Nikolayev region).

One command post of the AFU 72nd Air Assault Brigade was hit near Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Russian air defence forces have intercepted two HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day. Moreover, 42 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Olshana, Yagodnoye, Liman Perviy (Kharkov region), Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Peski, Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novofedorovka (Zaporozhye region), and Peschanovka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 534 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,871 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,358 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,183 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,071 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,207 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.