CNN CONTROL ROOM PANICS 😱 WHEN THEY HEAR THIS!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
3
292 views • 12 months ago

RFK Jr. speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday night, criticized the Biden administration’s push for social media companies to monitor their platforms for medical misinfo. Kennedy was temporarily banned by Instagram for spreading misinfo online. Kennedy claimed Biden was “censoring me” and is “weaponizing federal agencies.”


CNN host Burnett was in shock!


CNN Control Room PANICS,control room panics,control room panic,CNN anchor panics,CNN news anchor,CNN news anchor panics,anchorman teleprompter scene,anchorman funny scenes,anchorman great odins raven,anchorman greatest scenes,great odins raven,great odins raven anchorman,great odins raven meme,anchorman teleprompter gif,anchorman teleprompter meme,anchorman teleprompter,anchorman teleprompter quote,biden approval,#biden,CNN LIVE


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5r7mHequ8E

Keywords
cnnpanicrfk jrmulti pronged offensiveerin burnett
