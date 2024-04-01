MV Dali & Baltimore Bridge April 1, 2024 Update | Coast Guard opening a New Channel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MV Dali & Baltimore Bridge April 1, 2024 Update | New Channel, Who is in Charge & End of NTSB News: In this episode - maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - provides an update on MV Dali and discusses the new channel being opened by the Coast Guard, the Unified Command structure, and the NTSB ending press conferences.
