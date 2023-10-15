Jeevan Ravindra: Interview with Janna Jihad (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Amnesty International UK at:-
https://youtu.be/DZmrIJh6eis?si=v5njuYx1W3B5SwH9
24 Jan 2022 #Palestine #WestBank #EndIsraeliApartheidWatch this inspiring interview with youth journalist Janna Jihad hosted by youth journalist Jeevan Ravindran. Janna Jihad is a Palestinian who lives in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and is one of the world’s youngest press card-carrying journalists.
00:00:00 Introductions
00:02:30 Janna Jihad's Background - Life In Nabi Salih
00:12:10 How Has Being A Child Shaped Your Experience Of The Occupation
00:18:33 Why Did You Decide To Become A Journalist?
00:23:33 Thoughts On Rise Of Social Media
00:28:00 How To Make Sure People Don't Forget About Palestine
00:31:30 How To Avoid Burnout of Activism
00:35:32 Q&A1: Message To Young People To Improve Future of Palestinians
00:41:58 Q&A2: What Can We Do As Western People To Help Your Cause?
00:45:00 What Are The Challenges You Face As A Palestinian Journalist?
00:50:30 Last Thoughts
#Palestine #JannaJihad #EndIsraeliApartheid #WestBank #YouthJournalism
