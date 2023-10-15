Jeevan Ravindra: Interview with Janna Jihad (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Amnesty International UK at:-

https://youtu.be/DZmrIJh6eis?si=v5njuYx1W3B5SwH9



24 Jan 2022 #Palestine #WestBank #EndIsraeliApartheidWatch this inspiring interview with youth journalist Janna Jihad hosted by youth journalist Jeevan Ravindran. Janna Jihad is a Palestinian who lives in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and is one of the world’s youngest press card-carrying journalists.





00:00:00 Introductions

00:02:30 Janna Jihad's Background - Life In Nabi Salih

00:12:10 How Has Being A Child Shaped Your Experience Of The Occupation

00:18:33 Why Did You Decide To Become A Journalist?

00:23:33 Thoughts On Rise Of Social Media

00:28:00 How To Make Sure People Don't Forget About Palestine

00:31:30 How To Avoid Burnout of Activism

00:35:32 Q&A1: Message To Young People To Improve Future of Palestinians

00:41:58 Q&A2: What Can We Do As Western People To Help Your Cause?

00:45:00 What Are The Challenges You Face As A Palestinian Journalist?

00:50:30 Last Thoughts





