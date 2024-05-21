David Morgan, the Silver Guru, warns that America’s dollar currency is collapsing at surprising speed

To learn more, visit: https://www.themorganreport.com/





- Silver prices surging to 11-year highs, with predictions for continued growth. (0:00)

- Investing in silver, with a focus on dollar-cost averaging and considering production costs. (2:33)

- Silver's value and how it's affected by money supply. (7:03)

- Inflation, gold, and economic instability. (12:17)

- Silver market dynamics, including gold accumulation and smelting industry operations. (18:00)

- The potential for a new global currency, the BRICS currency, and its potential impact on the US dollar. (23:38)

- Potential use of BRICS currencies for international settlements, with focus on US involvement and potential legal challenges. (28:20)

- The potential end of fiat currency and rise of decentralized currencies. (32:57)

- US dollar sanctions and their potential impact on global markets. (40:34)

- Using gold and silver as currency in the US, with a focus on state-level solutions. (44:26)

- Digitalizing money with load.com and the Morgan report. (48:38)

- Using purchasing power to change the world. (55:31)





