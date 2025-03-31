BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
❗️Russian Guard storming of the roof of a 14-story building for a man who had been shooting - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
5 months ago

❗️Officers of the Murmansk SOBR "Wolverine" and OMON "Bear" of the Russian Guard during the storming of the roof of a 14-story building neutralized a man who had previously opened indiscriminate shooting - press service of the North-West District of the Russian Guard. 

Several people have reportedly been injured in the shooting in Murmansk, according to eyewitnesses cited by SHOT.

Security forces are currently unable to access the rooftop of the high-rise building where the shooter is located, as the entrance is blocked by a hatch.

⚡️Several people injured in shooting in Murmansk

Security forces are currently unable to get onto the roof of the building on Kolsky Prospekt, 10, where the shooter is located, as the entrance is blocked by a hatch.

According to local residents, the last sounds of gunfire were heard about 10 minutes ago. Judging by the footage, the shooter has two firearms.

The shooter's goals are unclear. He also made no demands.

