❗️Russian Guard storming of the roof of a 14-story building for a man who had been shooting - part 1

❗️Officers of the Murmansk SOBR "Wolverine" and OMON "Bear" of the Russian Guard during the storming of the roof of a 14-story building neutralized a man who had previously opened indiscriminate shooting - press service of the North-West District of the Russian Guard.

Several people have reportedly been injured in the shooting in Murmansk, according to eyewitnesses cited by SHOT.

Security forces are currently unable to access the rooftop of the high-rise building where the shooter is located, as the entrance is blocked by a hatch.

According to local residents, the last sounds of gunfire were heard about 10 minutes ago. Judging by the footage, the shooter has two firearms.

The shooter's goals are unclear. He also made no demands.