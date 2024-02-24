BERGOGLIO - FREEMASONS AND THE VATICAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here Leo Zagami reveals Pope Francis is a FREEMASON, forming a WORLD RELIGION. Time is short.
-------------Apostasy in My Church is imminent… The sky will seem to burn… pray for those who fall in the Balkans
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6071-apostasy-in-my-church-is-imminent-the-sky-will-seem-to-burn-pray-for-those-who-fall-in-the-balkans/