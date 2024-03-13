Scott Ritter: The U.S. Military is NOT PREPARED for War with Yemen, Lebanon and Israel is in Trouble

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter gives his BOMBSHELL take on why the US cannot defeat Yemen and how Lebanon's possible entrance into a wider Middle East war is big trouble for Israel.
Mirrored - Danny Haiphong
