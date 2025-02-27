Trump Gaza AI Video: 33 Second Video Of Golden Image In Gaza Strip. Elon Musk & Benjamin Netanyahu

Trump Shares 33 Second AI Video of 'Trump Gaza' Showing War-Torn Gaza Showered in Gold and Dollars with Giant Trump Statue. The AI video morphed the war-torn Gaza Strip into a luxury beach-side resort branded with Trump's face in gold





Donald Trump's Statue Being Set Up. Nebuchadnezzar History Repeats. Mandatory Church Attendance. NSL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fAoawRMSnw&t=10s





Golden Trump statue, nightclubs: What 'Donald Trump's Gaza' looks like in AI video





Huge skyscrapers line up the coastline in contrast to the ruined buildings shown at the start of the video. Luxury cars are also shown on the roads.





US President Donald Trump shared on Tuesday an AI-created video of his vision of how Gaza would look like if his plans of a takeover were realised.





Calling it ‘Trump Gaza’, the 33-second video shared by the Republican shows the Palestinian enclave with huge skyscrapers, children, and adults enjoying at the beach. Dollar bills rain down the sky as the kids look up, apparently suggesting a change from bombs that have fallen on the land ever since the war broke out on October 7, 2023.





Trump on Truth Social posts a 33 (yes 33) second video on his vision for the Gaza Strip.





Trump's close ally and DOGE chief Elon Musk also makes an appearance in the video, eating hummus with pita bread on a beach. A huge golden statue of the US President can also be seen in the video, with people standing around and looking up at it.

Huge skyscrapers line up the coastline in contrast to the ruined buildings shown at the start of the video. Luxury cars are also shown on the roads.





Trump himself makes multiple appearances in the video apart from the statue and face on a golden balloon, having a drink on the beach and what looks like a nightclub. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can also be seen hanging out with the Republican leader in this vision of ‘Trump Gaza’.

A special song has also been created that can be heard in the background while the video plays. The lyrics of the song go like ‘"Donald Trump will set you free, bringing the life for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump's Gaza is finally here. Trump's Gaza is shining bright, golden future, a brand new life. Feast and dance; the deed is done. Trump Gaza number one.”

Row over Donald Trump's Gaza takeover plan. The ‘Trump Gaza’ video comes amid a row over Donald Trump's remarks about "taking over" the Gaza Strip. He had suggested relocation of the Gazans from the enclave and a US takeover of the strip to create a ‘Riviera’.

The plan was criticised by almost everyone, including allies, but had found support from Israel and PM Benjamin Netanyahu.





In Gaza, over 48,000 people have died according to their health ministry, most of whom are women and children. Israel too lost over 1,200 people during the attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which triggered the war. Currently, a three-phased ceasefire is in place with Hamas returning the hostages it took in exchange for prisoners in Israeli jails.





Trump shares AI video of Gaza vision featuring golden statues, bearded belly dancers and Netanyahu on a sunbed. The footage, which the 78-year-old shared without comment, shows the war-ravaged territory transformed into a Middle Eastern paradise with exotic beaches, Dubai-style skyscrapers, luxury yachts and people partying - including Elon Musk.





#Trump

#Gaza

#AI





darkday.us





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House