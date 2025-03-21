Perpetrators are constantly trying to murder me with Directed Energy Weapons 2025-03-21 12-34

To support me with crypto:

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety

Or Skype prologic999 to donate cash or to make a video together





17 Essential Oils For Dizziness - Your Health Remedy

https://www.yourhealthremedy.com/health-tips/essential-oils-for-dizziness/





Top 5 Essential Oils for Vertigo & Dizziness- Natural Vertigo Relief

https://essentialoilexperts.com/essential-oils-for-vertigo/





Yes, President Trump shared an anti-LGBT ‘Pink Triangle' from the Nazi era • FRANCE 24 English - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pllRsV6o24o





Rife Frequency List

https://altered-states.net/barry/newsletter135/frequencies.htm





Donald Trump and fascism - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump_and_fascism#Anti-democratic_sentiment_and_illiberalism





Nazi concentration camp badge - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_concentration_camp_badge





Haavara Agreement - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haavara_Agreement





Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics





Dr. Bryan Ardis - The Antidote 2024 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yt_rZQn8bI8





(50) Trump about using the military to force 'vaccinate' everyone ('in a very powerful manor')

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Trump-about-using-the-military-to-force-'vaccinate'-everyone-('in-a-very-powerful-manor')-PRESCRIBE-FREEDOM-version:f





Sustainable funerals: What is body liquification? | Popular Science

https://www.popsci.com/environment/sustainable-funerals-body-liquification/





Free Keyword Generator【199+ Keyword Ideas for SEO】

https://sitechecker.pro/keyword-generator-tool/#/





Rapidtags | YouTube Tag Generator and Optimizer

https://rapidtags.io/generator





Elon Musk Shared, Then Removed a Post Absolving Dictators for Genocide

The post falsely claimed that Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler and Mao Zedong were not responsible for the murders of millions of people, but rather public sector workers were.

https://web.archive.org/web/20250314230949/https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/14/technology/elon-musk-x-post-hitler-stalin-mao.html







Yes, President Trump shared an anti-LGBT ‘Pink Triangle' from the Nazi era • FRANCE 24 English - YouTube

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/14/technology/elon-musk-x-post-hitler-stalin-mao.html











