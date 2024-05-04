BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The “Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic” Clown Show - Shannon Joy w/ Steve Kirsch
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
359 views • 12 months ago

(May 1, 2024) Steve Kirsch concerning the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic: “The (COVID) vaccines are safe, according to them. That’s the elephant in the room. And Marjorie Taylor Greene is the only member of that committee who thinks the vaccines are not safe, as far as I know… Yep, people are dying now, and they are just going to let them die. And we’re going to ignore all the turbo cancers. We’re going to ignore all the deaths. We’re going to ignore all the 'died suddenly's. We’re going to ignore all the dementia cases. We are going to ignore all that, so we can focus on the source (Wuhan).”


Steve Kirsch: https://kirschsubstack.com/


The Shannon Joy Show: https://rumble.com/v4snd3q-exclusive-w-steve-kirsch-covid-legal-tsunami-20000-lawsuits-brewing-as-jab-.html

Keywords
healthbig pharmacurrent eventspoliticscorruptioncover-upvaccine injuriesmedicinepandemicdeathscoronavirussteve kirschshannon joyselect subcommittee
