BULL JUMPS OVER FENCE INTO CROWD, INJURING SEVERAL AT OREGON RODEO
190 views • 11 months ago

mirrored from rumble

NewsVids channel

Multiple people were injured after a rodeo bull jumped a fence at an event in Oregon over the weekend. The bull got loose at the 84th Sisters Rodeo on Saturday, June 8, injuring three people — two of whom were taken to a local hospital — the Sisters Rodeo Association shared in a statement posted on Facebook. "The rodeo announcer immediately activated the emergency response plan," the statement read. "The bull ran out through the rodeo grounds and back to the livestock holding pens." - "Rodeo livestock professionals quickly responded to safely contain the bull. It was secured next to the livestock holding pens by our rodeo pickup men and immediately placed into a pen," the statement added. The statement confirmed authorities immediately issued first aid to the victims.

