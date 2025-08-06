RT News - August 6 2025 2PM GMT

August 6, 2025

‘Useful and constructive’. That’s how the Kremlin has described today’s meeting between Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff. India’s National Security Advisor is also in Moscow for talks. It comes amid Washington’s looming deadline for new tariffs on New Delhi over its continued trade with Russia which India slams as ‘unjustified’. Japan marks 80 years since the US destroyed Hiroshima - and days later, Nagasaki - with atomic bombs. No formal apology was ever issued for the widespread destruction.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





