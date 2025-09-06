BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The BIGGEST Identity Theft In History | Relics Of Truth
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
507 views • 1 week ago

How the True Israelites Became Europe, While Impostors Stole Their Legacy - For centuries, the world has been deceived. Modern claimants to the title of “God’s chosen people” are impostors—descendants of Edom (Esau) and Canaan, who infiltrated Judea, intermarried, and usurped Israel’s legacy. The truth? The real Israelites are the European peoples—scattered among the nations as prophesied. Historical records confirm it: • The Assyrians deported the 12 tribes, who migrated west as Celts, Scythians, and Goths—the ancestors of modern Europeans. • The remnant in Judea corrupted their bloodline through intermarriage with Edomites, Samaritans, and foreign tribes. • Herod the Edomite burned genealogies to hide his true origins before slaughtering Bethlehem’s infants. Jesus exposed these frauds: “You are of your father, the devil” (John 8:44). They rejected Him, murdered the prophets, and brought divine judgment upon Jerusalem in 70 AD. True Israelites—the Christians—fled, while the impostors faced God’s wrath. Now, these same usurpers dominate global power structures, masquerading as the “chosen people” while suppressing the truth. The Bible warns: “They shall call them the border of wickedness, and the people against whom the Lord hath indignation forever.” (Malachi 1:4) The time has come to reclaim our stolen heritage.

Release Date: 2020

...............

🔗 All Credit To Relics Of Truth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQCJC6xTGPE

...............

Mirrored - Just a Dude

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
identity thefteuropean heritagebiblical truthlost tribeswhite israelitesedomites exposedhistorical deceptionchrist vs phariseesjudean fraud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy